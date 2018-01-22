Love at first swipe?

In a romance that could only happen in 2018… Hayden accidentally swiped left on Claudia. He meant to swipe right and went to great lengths to find what could be his true love.. In a hail mary attempt to find Claudia, he emailed EVERY CLAUDIA at Missouri State.

Persistence pays off because the email got to the right Claudia. Who is from Jefferson City btw.

THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER pic.twitter.com/x8tQuYmj8Q — Claud (@claudiaaIIey) January 20, 2018

