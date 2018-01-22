Love at first swipe?

Listen Live
Jax January 22, 2018

In a romance that could only happen in 2018… Hayden accidentally swiped left on Claudia. He meant to swipe right and went to great lengths to find what could be his true love..  In a hail mary attempt to find Claudia, he emailed EVERY CLAUDIA at Missouri State. 

Persistence pays off because the email got to the right Claudia. Who is from Jefferson City btw.

True love in 2018!  Get the latest Tuesday morning with Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show.

