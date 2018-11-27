Lost Wallet Returned With ADDED Cash!

Have you ever had that moment of panic when you lose your wallet? Hundred of questions running through your mind on how could this happen? We always hope that someone somewhere will find it and be kind of enough to return it. You never think they will add cash to it. Who does that?

Todd Brown just happened to be the one who did! He was on a Frontier flight to Denver when he noticed that there was a wallet stuck between the seat and wall. He opened up the wallet and noticed that it belong to 20-year old Hunter Shamatt. Todd thought about giving the wallet to one of the flight crew members but wanted to make sure that Hunter got it back. So instead he took it home! Put it in a box and wrote a note to Hunter. That wasn’t the ONLY thing he did…

On our way to Vegas for my daughters wedding last week, Hunter lost his wallet. Unfortunately it had 60.00 cash, his… Posted by Jeannie Shamatt on Thursday, November 15, 2018

What would you do if someone returned your wallet and put extra cash in it?