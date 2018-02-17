Lorde @ Chaifetz Arena Friday, March 2nd

As Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum chart-dominating artist Lorde released her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Melodrama”, she also announced her 2018 North American tour dates, which brings her to St. Louis to play the Chaifetz Arena March 2nd.

The album is sooooo good, and we know this show will be AMAZING!!!

Ahead of the release, LORDE gave fans a preview of her second studio album, dropping four songs off Melodrama beginning with the release of lead single “Green Light” in March and follow-up tracks “Liability,” “Sober,” and current single “Perfect Places.” “Green Light” immediately launched the singer to the top worldwide trending topic on Facebook and Twitter, amassing an incredible 2 billion impressions on Twitter alone within its first 24 hours. Rolling Stone praised her return single as, “a reflection of her own emerging adulthood” and The FADER declared the track, “a true pop anthem – made for both earbud strutting and the club”. Pitchfork naming “Green Light” and “Perfect Places” best new tracks. Billboard praised “Liability” as “an absolute jaw-dropper.” SPIN calling her latest release “Sober,” “the strangest, coolest Melodrama song yet,” with Pitchfork declaring the track, “intoxicating.”