The Loki Trailer is Here!

We were WOWed by Wandavision. Three episodes in (as of the date this is written) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is like a movie-quality television show. And Disney has a full schedule of Marvel releases this year so NERDS UNITE!!

The next show to keep us talking week to week will be Loki, with the first episode set to drop June 11th. And now Disney + has given us the Easter gift of the Loki trailer.

I think I knew Owen Wilson was in it, but had totally forgotten until this trailer. And with Loki being everyone’s FAVORITE love-to-hate and hate-to-love character, his mischievous antics are bound to be a good ride!

Phase 4 is kicking off EXTREMELY well!