Tickets for Logic/Wiz Khalifa AND for Pitbull/ Iggy Azalea

TWO awesome shows are happening Labor Day Weekend, and it’s RAINING tickets in the Y107 studios!

via GIPHY

Logic and Wiz Khalifa is Friday, September 2nd at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Pitbull and Iggy Azalea is Saturday, September 3rd at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

There will be 20 pairs of tickets being given away between August 29th and September 2nd!

Cosmo: Logic & Pitbull Tickets

Carson: Logic Tickets

Kristin: Pitbull Tickets

Listen ALL DAY for your chance to win!