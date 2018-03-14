Logic f. NF & Kyle @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Aug. 3

With the mainstream worldwide success of 4x-platinum “1-800-273-8255” (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, Logic was catapulted into the spotlight for bringing mental health and suicide prevention awareness to the national conversation. The song led to a powerful MTV Music Awards and Grammy performance and two nominations, including “Song Of The Year”. Now he’s bringing the show to St. Louis with an August 3rd appearance at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 16th at Noon.

Click here for tickets!

For a limited time, you can score 4 lawn seats for only $74!

Named after his new mixtape which just dropped, “The Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour” will also feature rising hip-hop artists NF and KYLE. To get ready for the show, check out the mixtape (featuring hip-hop heavy hitters, 2Chainz, Big Sean and Wiz Khalifa) here. It’s already spawned one hit, “Everyday” featuring Marshmello. The video for it features Don Cheadle, Matthew Modine, Nathan Gould and others, and has amassed over 326 million combined YouTube views to date.

As for NF, since popping on the scene in 2015, life has become great as of late for the Michigan rapper, thanks to his smash hit, “Let You Down”. The album, Perception, landed at the top of the Billboard Top 200 chart upon release, as he’s already being called the biggest underground success story of the year. We can’t wait to see him live!