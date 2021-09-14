Lizzo Treated Her Mom In An Emotional Birthday Video

Lizzo couldn’t just get her mom a bouquet of flowers for her birthday, she had to treat her right!

In an emotional Instagram video, Lizzo showed her mom a closet full of great clothes and asked if she liked them. Her mom said “yes” and then Lizzo revealed “these are your clothes.” Her mom was then overwhelmed with emotion and said “I don’t have to look like a bum anymore!” and Lizzo said “No ma’am, not on my watch.” The two share an emotional hug, and then the video cuts to a shot of her mom, Shari Johnson Jefferson, modeling a blush pink blouse and girl looks GOOOODT!

Lizzo captioned the video with “Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself. I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world. Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl!”

Check out the video to watch this sweet moment between mom and daughter!