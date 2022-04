Just announced, Lizzo will be both the host and the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend!

She tweeted:

I’m in NYC about to host & perform on SNL… This ain’t even bucket list… This is beyond my dreams. I’m shaking

PLUS she just dropped her brand new shapewear line yesterday called Yitty, and it had a GREAT Launch day.

Basically this is just a really good week for Lizzo!