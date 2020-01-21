Lizzo helps sell Girl Scout Cookies

Gone are the days where girl scouts ring doorbells to try and sell cookies.

Now, girls have to think of clever ways to sell the most.

One girl blew her competition out of the water and Lizzo helped!!

To the beat of ‘Truth Hurts,’ 9-year-old Amory Vargo made a very convincing argument as to why you should buy cookies from her.

You can’t beat a line like, “You could have had a Thin Mint, minty middle, helping our community just a little.”

The video was posted just a few days ago and it almost has 100,000 views!

I am really hoping that Lizzo sees this and buys out her entire stock!

Until then, I’m going to grab a box of Samoas!