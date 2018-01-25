This Little Girl Has One Of The Creepiest Hobbies Ever

Maybe you are looking for some fresh hobbies to the start of this new year! This little girl, however, has one hobby that might scare the hell out of you…

Who am I to Judge? I mean she could be kicking off a future career as a doctor? Cutting the faces off of dolls, then transplanting them onto other dolls is what all the kids do these days right?

One thing is for certain Katelynn’s sister love to play doctor! And from the looks of it, this kid has a bright medical career ahead of her! There is no denying though that this is quite disturbing. Check the picture out for yourself.

My little sister has an obsession with cutting the faces off baby dolls/stuffed animals and putting them on other dolls. Help pic.twitter.com/Q6xzeg2fzw — katelynn (@sassykattx) January 15, 2018

While this might be the creepiest thing you have ever seen, you now know what the inside of doll looks like!