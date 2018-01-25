Listen Live
Breaking News
Creepiest hobby you have ever seen!
che' supajit/Shutterstock

This Little Girl Has One Of The Creepiest Hobbies Ever

Jordan January 25, 2018 Jordan's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Maybe you are looking for some fresh hobbies to the start of this new year! This little girl, however, has one hobby that might scare the hell out of you…

Who am I to Judge? I mean she could be kicking off a future career as a doctor? Cutting the faces off of dolls, then transplanting them onto other dolls is what all the kids do these days right?

One thing is for certain Katelynn’s sister love to play doctor! And from the looks of it, this kid has a bright medical career ahead of her! There is no denying though that this is quite disturbing. Check the picture out for yourself. 

While this might be the creepiest thing you have ever seen, you now know what the inside of doll looks like! 

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2018, Y107. All Rights Reserved.