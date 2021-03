On Monday, I asked “What did you buy when you were under the influence?” $44.9 BILLION was spent by Americans who had consumed something and then spent their hard-earned money in 2020! We’ve all done it, don’t lie… drinking and priming…

But I think this listener takes. the. cake. Or the Twinkies. This 92 seconds takes you on quite the ride… keep listening to see WHY she can’t return her purchase, either!