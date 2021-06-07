Lisa Kudrow Said Lady Gaga Almost Made Her Cry At The Friends Reunion

If you haven’t yet seen the Friends Reunion and you plan to, you might want to go do that before reading this blog!

There were may awesome surprises that popped up on the Friends Reunion episode when HBO Max dropped it a few weeks ago, but one of the fan favorites was when Lady Gaga joined Lisa Kudrow for a rendition of “Smelly Cat.”

At the end of it, Gaga says to Lisa “Can I just say something? Thank you so much for being the person for all of us on friends that was the – I don’t know if this is the right way to say this- but the different one, or the one that was really herself?” Lisa responded with “Thank you. And thanks for carrying it along. I’m gonna start crying!”

Turns out, that wasn’t untrue. Lisa Kudrow said on The Ellen Show “That really almost made me cry. That blew me away. Also coming from her, because my son was in grade school, all the kids were listening to Lady Gaga and her whole message was everyone be yourself and just be you. That was amazing.”

She also revealed how NERVE-WRACKING that moment was. “I realized I had to learn ‘Smelly Cat’ again. I tuned my guitar and realized I don’t know the chords. All the chords were there for ‘Smelly Cat! So thank you world, for posting the chords. I learned it, and then my throat closed… I was so panicked! I couldn’t get anything out! I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

I think it turned out JUST fine, don’t you?