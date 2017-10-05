Linkin Park’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Will Air Next Week

One of Chester Bennington’s last performances. This is a ‘Carpool Karaoke’ you won’t want to miss. Linkin Park filmed their episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ just one week before the death of lead singer Chester Bennington. James Corden left it up to the family of Chester whether this aired. They gave it their blessing and will now be shared with the world.

Carpool Karaoke – this time next week. Streaming for free right here on Facebook. Posted by Linkin Park on Thursday, October 5, 2017

The episode, which streams on Apple Music, appears to feature band members Chester, Mike Shinoda, and Joe Hahn with comedian Ken Jeong. – JaX