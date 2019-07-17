Listen Live
Whats with all the Diplo jokes?

Lauren B July 17, 2019 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, Lauren's Blog Leave a comment

IS THAT DIPLO?!

Occasionally on Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, you may hear us reference Diplo and wonder what he has to do with anything. To explain, we have to travel back a few years. I have a couple of friends who live in the small town of Wardsville, Mo so I used to spend a lot of time there. There is also someone in Wardsville that has a couple of Limousines that we used to see often. One day, with 2 friends in the car, I pulled up behind a Limo and yelled, “IS THAT DIPLO?! IS DIPLO IN THERE??” From that day forth, every time I have seen a Limo I’ve yelled something about Diplo…because OBVIOUSLY every Limo must be him!

