Lil Nas X Does “Montero” Acapella and It’s So Good You Can’t Even Tell!

Y107 Lil Nas X is pretty unstoppable lately. Montero may be getting flack from some people but it’s getting praise from others, and you can’t deny, Nas has TALENT!

And if you don’t yet believe that, maybe you will after seeing this remix video. It’s Montero (Call Me By My Name) (But Lil Nas X Makes All The Sounds With His Mouth). It’s literally an acapella version with Nas doing all the parts, and if you aren’t listening carefully, you wouldn’t even know. How CRAZY IS THAT????

Headphone warning: This is the unedited version so if you have little ears… or a boss… around, put some headphones in before you hit play!

What do you think? Aca-awesome, right?