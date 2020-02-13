Are Lil Nas X and the Wiggles collaborating?!?

In a world full of strange music pairings, this Lil Nas X one might be the weirdest yet!

Lil Nas X just hinted at a remix with… The Wiggles!!!

You remember The Wiggles, right? As a kid, you couldn’t stop singing their hits. Catchy songs like “Wiggles Dance,” “Fruit Salad”, “Toot Toot Chugga Chug,” and, our personal favorite, “Rock-A-Bye Your Bear.”

We know what you’re thinking: is this a joke? Well, it appears so. Sadly, the Wiggles knew nothing about the news.

We have no idea what is going on but this is the greatest 😂 https://t.co/LnNvIXTsHR — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) February 10, 2020

Also, look closely at the picture. That’s not even the current Wiggles line-up. I mean, you totally knew. Right?

But, could you even imagine what the remix would sound like? Knowing Lil Nas X AND The Wiggles, one thing is for certain; it would definitely be catchy!

Would you like to see this collaboration happen?