Lil Nas X just broke a major record!

Lets hear it for Lil Nas X because he has officially crossed over into legendary status!

‘Old Town Road’ is now the longest running No. 1 in Billboard Hot 100 History! It has officially spent 17 weeks at the top of the list.

17 my new favorite number! 17 weeks No 1 Single #OTR 17 weeks No 1 Album #SomeGaveAll My goal was always to make music that would touch people's lives around the world. pic.twitter.com/joIEdBhyzq — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) July 29, 2019

Some people are hating on Lil Nas X because there are so many remixes and the rapper is loving the extra attention.

“it’s because he had 17985 remixes” pic.twitter.com/6icIiyWVOr — nope (@LilNasX) July 29, 2019

Love him or hate him, the 20-year-old is doing something right.

Now the question is, will the song make it to week 18?