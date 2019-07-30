Listen Live
Lil Nas X just broke a major record!

Lets hear it for Lil Nas X because he has officially crossed over into legendary status!

‘Old Town Road’ is now the longest running No. 1 in Billboard Hot 100 History! It has officially spent 17 weeks at the top of the list. 

Some people are hating on Lil Nas X because there are so many remixes and the rapper is loving the extra attention. 

Love him or hate him, the 20-year-old is doing something right. 

Now the question is, will the song make it to week 18? 

