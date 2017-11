WHHHAAATTT?!?! Lil’ Jon is coming to Columbia?

So yes, it’s THE Lil Jon, however, it is his DJ set, which we hear is pretty fantastic. We can also pretty much guarantee it’ll be one heck of a party! Here’s what you need to know:

Where: Club Impulse

When: Thursday, November 16th

Tickets: 29.99 – 34.99 available here

Here’s the best part: Proceeds from the show benefit Camp Kesem, that supports children who have a parent with cancer.

