Listen Live
Breaking News
Has Liam Payne cancelled his debut album?
Capitol Records

Liam Payne’s Debut Album Cancelled!?!?!?

Jordan August 20, 2018 Jordan's Blog, Music News, Videos, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Liam Payne has been making major changes in his life, one of those is to his music plans. Payne took to twitter the other day to announce he is putting his debut album on hold and releasing a short EP instead! 

So no album for right now but the EP titled First Time is set to release August 24th! It is unfortunate that the debut album has to be pushed back however something is better than nothing right? 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2018, Y107. All Rights Reserved.