Liam Payne’s Debut Album Cancelled!?!?!?

Liam Payne has been making major changes in his life, one of those is to his music plans. Payne took to twitter the other day to announce he is putting his debut album on hold and releasing a short EP instead!
— Liam (@LiamPayne) August 16, 2018
So no album for right now but the EP titled First Time is set to release August 24th! It is unfortunate that the debut album has to be pushed back however something is better than nothing right?
'First Time' my debut EP out on 24.8.2018. Pre-save TODAY! ❤️ #LPFirstTimehttps://t.co/XHns3u36VU pic.twitter.com/8SZE622NTT
— Liam (@LiamPayne) August 17, 2018