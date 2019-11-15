LEVEL-UP FOR LIVE UNITED DAY!!

The United Way does so much for those in need in our community and they only get funding through donations and fundraisers. There are so many unique and fun ways to raise money for this awesome organization and one is Live United Day, coming Nov. 21! Here are the details.



Join United Way on November 21, 2019 for LIVE UNITED Day. They will celebrate the generosity of our donors and volunteers and invite the whole community to join the fight. United Way is asking every company in our community to:

Host one extra event, such as a Jeans Day, on November 21 (register here)

Turn in the company campaign envelope on November 21

Send a company representative to be recognized at the LIVE UNITED Day Party (register here)

Invite all employee donors and volunteers to the LIVE UNITED Day Party

And Thursday, it gets even bigger as the Heart of Missouri United Way has teamed with the new Level-Up Entertainment for an EXCLUSIVE event! And Y107’s Liz will be there for the fun!

We hope you will join us for this exciting day as we celebrate our community! This event is brought to you by Heart of Missouri United Way, in partnership Level Up Entertainment.

LIVE UNITED Day

WHERE: Level Up Entertainment 2300 Bernadette Dr., Columbia Mall

WHEN: Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

SCHEDULE:

12:00 LIVE UNITED Day “office” opens at Level Up

Campaign envelope drop-offs

Jeans Day money turn-in

Individual donations

4:00p Y107’s Liz begins LIVE broadcast with a sneak peek into the new Level Up

5:00 LIVE UNITED Day Party kicks off at Level Up

Fun, games and food for all donors, volunteers and their families

A special thank you gift for all donors

50% revenue share for all game credits and drink purchases (redeem credits any time at Level Up and Silverball)

Certificate of recognition for all Campaign companies (register a representative here)

“My Why” Feedback Booth

6:00 LIVE UNITED Day program

Volunteer awards Campaign Chair Achievement Award Charlyn Y. Law Award Jack Matthews Award Draft Day Team Champion Award

Preliminary campaign total

7:00 LIVE UNITED Day Party wraps up

50% revenue share continues until 9:00 p.m.

9:00 LIVE UNITED Day After-Party kicks off at Silverball