Does This Lemon Coffee TikTok Trend Work?

So according to numerous TikToks, they’re claiming they’re going to give you the SECRET to a flat tummy.

Sounds sus, right?

Anyone that tells you they’re about to give you the “secret” to anything, run the other direction.

The trend is 1 tsp of instant coffee, 1T of Lemon juice, and 1 cup of hot water. Drink it to lose tummy fat.

But then, the Cap Doctor seemingly endorsed one with his duet! What? A Doctor? It must be true!

But… this guy debunked that!

So what’s the truth?

Health experts say NOPE! FAKE! “Adding lemon into coffee will not promote weight loss, just like drinking lemon water has little impact on body weight.” said dietician Erin Palinski-Wade.

But all hope is not lost. Drinking coffee WITHOUT Lemon, or cream… or sugar…. JUST the coffee MAY contribute to weight loss. Any calorie-free beverage (especially warm ones) can increas the full feeling, so you’re more likely to eat LESS at your next meal.

What fad diets have you fallen for?