LDRL introduced me to a new app and I am in love!

It’s like having a library on your phone!

I love to read. I take a book along with me whenever I know I’ll have a few spare minutes; Doctor visits, the DMV, all those places where you don’t REALLY know how long you’ll be waiting. But there are always those times where you end up with a few spare minutes that you didn’t expect. Personally, I can only take so much social media a day so I like to find other ways to fill that time. The Hoopla App is PERFECT for those moments. Basically, it gives you a virtual library right on your phone. All you have to do is sign in with your library card and you can check out books, movies, or audiobooks on your phone!

By far, my favorite of these is audiobooks! I love to listen while I do chores at home or when I’m driving. I get sucked into them and usually end up sitting in my car well after I get where I’m going a I don’t regret this for a second.

Every time I tell someone about a new book I’m reading, someone tells me they “don’t have time” to read. You’d be shocked how much spare time you have for reading or listening to an audiobook when you make it a more convenient format. You do have to have a library card to access their titles but those are free. So what are you waiting for? You can find more details on their website and you can go sign up for one at any of their four locations!