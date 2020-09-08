Mornings: 5:00am - 10:00am

Sunday: 11:00am - 3:00pm



I grew up in Jeff City with my mom and brother who seriously rock! I have a degree in social work and have mostly worked with kids and families in need, but I’ve also been a bartender, nature center attendant, dog rescuer, promo model, barista, and painter.

To say radio is a big change is an understatement! But, the day I walked into the Y studio, I caught The Bug! My childhood dream was to be a cast member on Saturday Night Live, but I think this is a way better fit (scripts aren’t really my thing).

Some things I love are: reading, glitter, ice cream, dogs, saying things wrong on purpose (Neckflitz anyone?) reality TV, the color yellow, useless information, Disney movies, stained glass, Harry Potter, tattoos, talking in accents and weird voices, Britney Spears, and mustard on EVERYTHING! I try and live life based on one quote: be silly, be kind, be honest.

I am so looking forward to connecting with the people of mid-Missouri because I think our community is freaking awesome.