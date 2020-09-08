Listen Live
Breaking News

Lauren

Carson September 8, 2020 Y107 DJ's 1 Comment

Mornings: 5:00am - 10:00am
Sunday: 11:00am - 3:00pm

Facebook
Instagram
Email me
Blog

I grew up in Jeff City with my mom and brother who seriously rock! I have a degree in social work and have mostly worked with kids and families in need, but I’ve also been a bartender, nature center attendant, dog rescuer, promo model, barista, and painter.

To say radio is a big change is an understatement! But, the day I walked into the Y studio, I caught The Bug! My childhood dream was to be a cast member on Saturday Night Live, but I think this is a way better fit (scripts aren’t really my thing).

Some things I love are: reading, glitter, ice cream, dogs, saying things wrong on purpose (Neckflitz anyone?) reality TV, the color yellow, useless information, Disney movies, stained glass, Harry Potter, tattoos, talking in accents and weird voices, Britney Spears, and mustard on EVERYTHING! I try and live life based on one quote: be silly, be kind, be honest.

I am so looking forward to connecting with the people of mid-Missouri because I think our community is freaking awesome.

The second season of Haunting of Hill House is here!

Let’s Talk about Sups baby

LEAKED 1D SONG!!

BRAND NEW BTS!

Jen’s Get Fit Group and the Giant Water Jug

6 weeks of progress with Jen’s Get Fit Group

Post Malone Drops New Music, kind of…

Pringles and a very unlikely match-up…

Jen’s Get Fit Group is the best fitness plan out there and here’s why…

IT’S NATIONAL WINE DAY! Well kinda…

LiveNation Gives Ticket Refund Update

5 Ways to SHOP LOCAL this Mother’s Day

One comment

  1. DeeDee Howell
    March 13, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    Hey Lauren, this is the fan that sent Cosmo’s bead pepper. Be on the look out for a package for you from me, I sent you your butterflies today and I hope you like them. They’re one of a kind, just like you.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.