Need a new career?

The Moberly Correctional Center is having a career fair! If you’re looking for an exciting new career with awesome benefits, your next job as a correctional officer may be just a step away! Stop by the Moberly Correctional Center Wednesday, April 13 from noon to 2 pm for onsite interviews, food, and swag! Ready to start your career as a CO with competitive pay, great benefits, and more? Join me, Lauren, at the Moberly Correctional Center or text DOC to 44844 to connect now.