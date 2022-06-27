These Vows Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

At least I hope so!

The news… is grim. There’s no way around that fact.

But I’m not here to talk about that. I’m here to make you feel better. This video popped up on my FYP on TikTok and made me genuinely laugh out loud. And we ALLLLLL need that!

Bonus points if at any point in your youth, you watched Lizzie McGuire. You’ll feel these vows hard. But even if you were a bit too old, or even a bit younger than the LM generation, you’ll still appreciate them all the same:

via GIPHY