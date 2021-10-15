Listen live
Lance Bass is a dad!

Lauren B 1 day ago Y107 Morning Show with Cosmo and Lauren, Lauren's Blog Leave a comment

Wait til you hear their names!

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin announced a few months ago that they were pregnant via surrogate and would be welcoming twins in November. Well, As twins sometimes do, they made their appearance a little early! Violet Betty and Alexander James were born Wednesday in the early afternoon. Lance announced their birth and showed us their tiny cute footprints with the caption “The baby dragons have arrived.” Big congrats to the whole family!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass)

