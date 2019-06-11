Listen Live
Krispy Kreme is building a “donut theater experience”

Liz June 11, 2019 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

The most epic Krsispy Kreme store is being built in New York City and I am already drooling. 

The location will be open early next year and have the world’s largest hot light, stadium seating and a glaze waterfall. 

With the stadium seating, visitors will have the opportunity to watch donuts being made from beginning to end. Think of it as a “donut theater experience!”

If you are looking to plan a trip for the grand opening, prepare yourself! City officials are already expecting a MAJOR turnout! 

This is making me crave an original glazed donut!  My only question is, when will a Krispy Kreme store be built in Mid-Missouri? 

