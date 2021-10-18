Listen live
Kourtney and Travis are Engaged!

Lauren B 1 day ago

“Forever isn’t long enough”

First of all, did you know that Kourtney has never been married before? I guess I just thought she and Scott Dissick had gotten married. But since they haven’t, this means Kourtney will walk down the aisle for the first time to meet Travis Barker at the end! Travis proposed on the beach over the weekend with about 57414512987852355736362121 roses. Kourtney jumped into his arms. Needless to say they’re both very happy.

When Travis posted some pics to Insta he captioned them” Forever isn’t long enough” and for Kourtney’s post she just captioned “Forever.”

I don’t think anyone is super surprised just because of how madly in love they’ve been since day one, but a lot of people are of course questioning it because day one wasn’t all that long ago. They started dating at the beginning of 2021.

TMZ got a really cute video of the proposal. Just look at all those roses!

