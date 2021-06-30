Kodak Black LITERALLY Flushed His Money Down The Toilet

Don’t you wish you had “throw 100K off a boat” kind of money? Maybe you’re in “I’d dive into the ocean to seek out the $100K he threw” kind of a situation?

Kokak Black has been posting to social media, literally throwing money away, and flushing it down the toilet!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kutthroat Bill (@kodakblack)

I’m seriously hoping that was a bunch of real-looking fake money because… c’mon. If you aren’t going to use it, there are PLENTY of charities whom would have appreciated it!

How much money would you have to have to consider throwing money off a boat and into the toilet like this?