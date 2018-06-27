Know the girl on the right?

Remember this meme? We have to show you something… this is going to change the way you live. Twitter user @ShortFormErnie stumbled upon something that the government doesn’t want you to know… that maybe.. this meme was all a lie!

Know the girl on the right? I have something to show you, guys. pic.twitter.com/mnrSYaVANH — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

She's easily shocked when looking at screens. pic.twitter.com/uEjlVAgflE — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

But the rabbit hole goes deeper… as he uncovered.

and deeper…

and even deeper…

Her friends are shocked, too. pic.twitter.com/oGL2fPbYsh — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

This had us all kind of like…

Or, even without a phone at all. pic.twitter.com/qEJAN0FXat — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

GO CHECK OUT THE REST OF THE THREAD! There’s over 20 photos of her… crazy, right?