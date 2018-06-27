Listen Live
Breaking News
whoa meme
twitter

Know the girl on the right?

Jax June 27, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Remember this meme? We have to show you something… this is going to change the way you live. Twitter user @ShortFormErnie stumbled upon something that the government doesn’t want you to know… that maybe.. this meme was all a lie! 

But the rabbit hole goes deeper… as he uncovered. 

and deeper…

and even deeper…

This had us all kind of like… 

GO CHECK OUT THE REST OF THE THREAD! There’s over 20 photos of her… crazy, right? 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2018, Y107. All Rights Reserved.