April is Kindness Month and we’re excited to share all the cool things the Children’s Grove is doing to promote kindness and mental well being!

Please participate in Kindness Month! Take a picture of anything you do to and send it to info@childrensgrove.com and you could be featured on the Children’s Grove website!

Here are some ideas:

Chalk your driveway and sidewalk for kindness messages!

Color pictures of acts of kindness. There are ready made coloring pages available on the website or you can pick one up at HyVee!

Head to the butterfly mural downtown in Alley A and take a picture!

Show your support for kindness by placing a “Kindness Changes Everything” yard sign or wearing the “Kindness Changes Everything” face mask (get yours by emailing info@childrensgrove.com)

They’re also hosting ton of great seminars and events this month and YOU are invited!

April 19th

Kindness Builds Bridges to Effective Communication

The importance of empathy and kindness in communications with parents and children of all ages. Specifically, the need for compassionate communication with families of children with social emotional needs, including those with disabilities. Presenters will include a professor of special education, a special educator who developed Kindness Clubs for students and a parent of a child with a disability. The theme across all information is demonstrating compassion in communication and practice while fostering authentic, caring, relationships. Research and practical applications will be provided.

Aimee VanMorlan, MD, Melissa Stormont, and President of COMO SEPTA (Special Education Parent Teacher Association), PhD and Sarah Greenlee, Special Education Department Chair Gentry Middle School

Tuesday, April 20th

Coping skills during COVID

An outreach counselor will facilitate a panel of teens to discuss the impact of COVID on their coping skills, social and emotional well-being, and happiness.

Leslie Thalhuber, Outreach Counselor at Rock Bridge High School, and teen panel

Kindness Books read to children 6:00pm-6:20pm

Kindness Ambassadors will read kindness books to kids over zoom through the Daniel Boone Library.

Wednesday, April 23rd

Bullying Prevention

A national expert on anti-bullying will highlight strategies, tips, and tools for parents, teachers, administrators, students, and community members to cultivate safe, supportive, and collaborative environments designed to reduce bullying and promote kindness. Topics

will include increasing social and communication skills, having meaningful discussions with youth, understanding warning signs of bullying involvement, and improving self-efficacy in addressing bullying. The overall goal for this session is to understand that we all have a role to play in improving the life-long outcomes for school-aged youth.

Chad A. Rose, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor in the Department of Special Education and the Director of the Mizzou Ed Bully Prevention Lab at the University of Missouri.

Kindness Ambassador Recognition Zoom 6:30pm

The Mayor and Superintendent of Schools will join us to recognize the wonderful kindness ambassadors from Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle High Schools. Principals, counselors, parents, and Children’s Grove volunteers will all be part of this ceremony.

Thursday, April 22nd

QPR: Question, Persuade, and Refer Training

Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.

Compass Prevention

Saturday, April 24th from 11:00am-2:00pm

“Donut forget to be kind!”

Celebrate the beautiful butterfly mural at Alley A with give-a-ways.

Create a butterfly craft at Speckled Frog!

Saturday, May 1st

Youth Mental Health First Aid

Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge or is in crisis. Youth Mental Health First Aid is primarily designed for adults who regularly interact with young people. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

University Extension- Register HERE

Go forth and spread kindness like confetti, MidMo!