twitter

Kim Kardashian LIT UP on Twitter

Jax August 8, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Lesson learned: Don’t post an awkward pose picture when having 50 million followers. Bad things will follow… 

Kim Kardashian was trying to promote her husband Kanye West’s new line of Yeezy 350s. These were supposed to be the butter color. 

But then, like all things on the internet, twitter grabbed this and ran with it. 

 

