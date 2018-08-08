Lesson learned: Don’t post an awkward pose picture when having 50 million followers. Bad things will follow…

Kim Kardashian was trying to promote her husband Kanye West’s new line of Yeezy 350s. These were supposed to be the butter color.

But then, like all things on the internet, twitter grabbed this and ran with it.

People had some fun at the expense of Kim Kardashian's awkward bed pose