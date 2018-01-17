Listen Live
Kim & Kanye Welcome Baby #3

cosmo January 17, 2018

Kim K. and Kanye were in the delivery room for the surrogate delivery of their third child. Was it a baby boy or girl?

Kim was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with the newborn baby girl who weighed in at 7lbs 6oz.  

She was delivered without complications by the family’s doctor Paul Crane at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at 12:47 a.m. Pacific time.

No word on a name yet for North and Saint’s little sister.

 

