Kim & Kanye Welcome Baby #3

Kim K. and Kanye were in the delivery room for the surrogate delivery of their third child. Was it a baby boy or girl?
Kim was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with the newborn baby girl who weighed in at 7lbs 6oz.
She was delivered without complications by the family’s doctor Paul Crane at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at 12:47 a.m. Pacific time.
No word on a name yet for North and Saint’s little sister.
She's here. https://t.co/oVg6se6VeQ
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 16, 2018
#momofthree pic.twitter.com/EMDztAvEZH
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 17, 2018