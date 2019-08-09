Kidz Bop @ Starlight Theater, KC – Aug. 23

Just as the school year gets started, Kidz Bop is coming to Kansas City! And of course, Y107 has your family’s free ticket hook-up!

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids and Billboard Magazine’s “#1 Kids’ Artist” for eight consecutive years, expand the live tour phenomenon with a brand new show that’s an interactive experience for the whole family. The KIDZ BOP Kids will be performing some of today’s biggest hits “sung by kids for kids,” with engaging new set design, exciting choreography, and more. KIDZ BOP tours have played to sold-out venues across the country and have become an annual must-see live concert event for families coast to coast. Don’t miss out on tickets for this show.

Click here to buy your tickets now!

Be listening to Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show all week for chances to win 4-packs of tickets too!