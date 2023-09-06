Mid-Missouri Kidney Walk – Sat. Sept 16th

Join Y107 in the fight against chronic kidney disease on Saturday, September 16th at Reichmann Indoor Pavilion at Stephens Lake Park. It’s the Annual Mid-Missouri Kidney Walk with the Nation Kidney Foundation. Y107’s Carson will be the emcee as the opening ceremonies start at 11:30a, with the walk beginning at 12 Noon.

Walk to support someone you know fighting the battle against kidney disease. Walk for better care and longer lives for kidney patients. Your walk builds hope for a future without suffering—for every person in this fight. By participating in the 2023 Mid-Missouri Kidney Walk, you’ll let others know they’re not alone.

Kidney Walks are a vital source of support as we provide real-time assistance for those in need. More than 80 cents of every dollar donated goes to research, patient services, professional education, public health education, and community services.

Action: We ensure that 37 million Americans living with chronic kidney disease get diagnosed, treated and supported early.

Education: We provide the public, patients, and healthcare professionals with tools to promote kidney health.

Accelerating Change: We advocate for change on Capitol Hill and support life-saving research .

Click here to register.

Even if you cannot walk on the 16th, you can still register and walk on your own time utilizing the app, connecting you with other walkers in your area and across the US.

Or simply click here to donate and support the cause.