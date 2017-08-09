I said it. Fight me.

For too long have I gone through life having to deal with a crying baby while trying to watch a movie in peace. For too long have I had to deal with a tantrum-throwing 3 year old while trying to enjoy a meal at a restaurant. Ready for my ‘hot take’?

Kids should NOT BE ALLOWED in quiet public spaces where I’ve paid to be.

“But Jax, how are we supposed to enjoy our lives?”

I don’t know. Netflix. Redbox. As far as I’m concerned, you’ve gave that up when you decided to have a kid. Sorry not sorry. Why should I be punished for your kid being a brat?

It happened a week ago. I was at the theater ready to watch Baby Driver when all of a sudden…

‘WAAAAH’

Okay. Maybe it’ll go away.

…..’WAAAAAAH’

OKAY. Time to remove your baby. BUT NO. That baby kept crying and crying. I had to leave the theater and get an usher to resolve the situation.

It happened again yesterday. Out to eat on a date when all of a sudden…

*SLAM*

“I DON’T WANT HAMBURGER!!!”

Okay. Maybe he’ll get something else.

“I DON’T WANT TO EAT HERE!!!”

A 4 year old proceeded to become a little rage gremlin about food until someone shoved some mac and cheese in his face and shut him up.

If your kid can’t act like a normal person, they shouldn’t be allowed to do normal person things and neither should you. That was your decision to have kids. Now live with it. – JaX