Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:
Kevin Hart arrives for the Jumanji: The Next Level Los Angeles Premiere on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA
shutterstock/DFree

Kevin Hart Is Tired of People Saying He Isn’t Funny

Kristin Monica 2 days ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

So Kevin Hart is a LITTLE tired of people saying he’s not funny…


To be fair… not everyone is funny to everyone. Not everyone is going to be liked by everyone. Do you think he should have gone on this twitter rant? He DOES have all the accolades he mentioned, does he need approval from everyone? What do you think?

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Zimmer
Copyright 2021, Y107. All Rights Reserved