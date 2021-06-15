Kevin Hart Is Tired of People Saying He Isn’t Funny

So Kevin Hart is a LITTLE tired of people saying he’s not funny…

I got time today…. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 15, 2021

The “He’s not funny” slander is the best….this is for you. I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time….2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 15, 2021

I have been the highest grossing comedian in entertainment for years now….I have also been the highest grossing comedian in the box office with over 4 billion in earnings …. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 15, 2021

I have also turned my comedic talent into a place of business and branding and radio and other revenue streams….The hate/slander fuels me to do more. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 15, 2021

You guys are what makes this business fun….because it’s not about getting to the top….it’s about doing your best to stay on top after you get there. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 15, 2021

I rarely talk shit….but I felt the need to today. Stop believing these headlines and read the actual articles…. you guys fall for the banana in the tail pipe trick every damn time. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 15, 2021

J Cole said it best “If ur laughing at a millionaire the jokes on YOU” …..Now back to ur regularly scheduled program. Live love and laugh!!!! — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 15, 2021



To be fair… not everyone is funny to everyone. Not everyone is going to be liked by everyone. Do you think he should have gone on this twitter rant? He DOES have all the accolades he mentioned, does he need approval from everyone? What do you think?