Kesha and Macklemore @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater July 10

Get ready for an awesome summer concert featuring an incredible pairing: Kesha and Macklemore. You love them on their single together, “Good Ol Days”. Now just think how awesome they’ll be live in concert!!!

The co-headlining tour is hitting up 30 cities this summer, starting June 6th, and heading to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater just outside St. Louis on July 10th.

Tickets are $30.50-$100.50 and go on sale Friday the 15th at noon. But catch this limited deal: lawn tickets are $19 the first week of sales. NICE!!! Click here for tickets!

YVIPs and Ztext subscribers will be sent a special presale code good for Thursday, December 14th, from 10a-10p. Sign up to be a YVIP here. Or become a Ztxt’er here. In fact, why not do both.

BTW, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated on “The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore” tour. Kesha will donate her proceeds to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), the largest anti-sexual assault organization in the US. Macklemore will donate his proceeds to M Plus1, and organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.

As Kesha continues to re-create her career, here shows appear to be nothing less than spectacular. Rolling Stone called one of her recent live performances “one of the most positively uplifting, inclusive concert experiences available in 2017.” She’ll not only feature a bunch of her tracks from “Rainbow”, but also some of her past mega-hits, including the collab with Macklemore on Good Ol Days.

As for Macklemore, well, what more can you say about the talented rap star from Seattle. His bars create epic, uplifting anthems, and the new album, “Gemini”, is packed with tracks furthering that style. Macklemore’s music videos have been viewed over 2.7 billion times and he is one of only two rappers to have a Diamond-certified single.