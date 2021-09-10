Kesha Fancies Up “Fancy Like” With Some of Her Signature Glitter

If you haven’t heard Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” you must be a hermit that lives in the woods and lives off the grid, because the song is EVERYWHERE. It’s a TikTok sensation, it’s on an Applebees commercial that everyone’s talking about, and it’s playing on Y107 AND our country sister station, Clear 99. But if somehow you still haven’t heard it yet, here’s a link!

It’s a great song, SO fun!

And yet Kesha came in, put her glitter on it, and made it even FANCIER! And it’s awesome! Check out the Kesha version:

Okay! Honestly, what do you think? I want to hear your thoughts in the comments!