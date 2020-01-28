Kesha Opens New STL Venue And We Have Your Tickets!

Kesha and Big Freedia will be in Missouri TWICE this summer!

Kesha has announced her High Road Tour with Big Freedia, and Y107 is super excited to get you there ON US! Even better, her St. Louis concert will be the debut concert to open Saint Louis Music Park, the BRAND NEW venue in St. Louis. It’s located right next to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, as part of the Centene Community Ice Center, the St. Louis Blues practice complex. That concert in May 25th!

Be listening to Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show AND Carson in the Afternoon for your chance to win tickets to the St. Louis show starting February 3rd.

The tour will also be stopping in Kansas City at the Starlight Theater on May 14. Click here for tickets to that show.