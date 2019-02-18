Kelly Clarkson Nails Gaga’s “Shallow” [VIDEO]

Everyone seems to be infatuated with Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. That list includes Kelly Clarkson.

Friday night, in the middle of a performance, Kelly stopped for a moment to praise a singer who is “amazing” and hand wrote her a thank you note after they did a show together once. That person is Lady Gaga. She went on to compare herself to Gaga saying,

We’re really different, but at the same time, we’re really similar in the fact that she just loves music and that’s why she’s doing what she’s doing.

She then went on to perform “Shallow”, executing the hit flawlessly. (Well, minus Bradley Cooper). I mean, we knew Kelly could sing, but DANG! It’s like the song was written for her.

See the performance, and hear all the awesome things she has to say about Gaga below.

Not sure if Gaga herself has seen the video yet. If she has, we’re sure she’s honored!

BTW, A Star Is Born hits DVD/BluRay tomorrow!