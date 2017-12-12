The One Thing We’re All Missing With Keaton Jones

Over the weekend, the video of a boy wondering why people bully broke our hearts. The story of Keaton Jones, who was being bullied because he was different. Our hearts hurt as his composure broke down, till he ended with the hope that one day it’ll be different.

And as it ended, we all agreed, this is awful. We all agreed no child should have to go through this.

Then, just that quick, the conversation changed. Stars were raising their voices in support of Keaton. And before we knew it, he was being invited to sporting events and movie premieres. Go Fund Me’s were created. But when there’s that much support, there are questions.

Mom was investigated. The Go Fund Me’s were investigated. Social accounts were investigated. Allegations of fraud, racism, and bullying from Keaton himself were voiced.

And that’s when it became evident: We learned nothing!

Instead of going with what was in our hearts when we first watched the video, the compassion we felt for children who were bullied, we’re becoming bullies ourselves, believing what we see and read, and jumping to conclusions, and bullying/trolling mom, Keaton, and the family for things we honestly don’t know any different.

Keaton didn’t ask to be a poster child for the bullying movement. His family didn’t ask to be under a microscope. All they did was remind us again what we all knew: bullying is a problem.

Keaton himself says the video made him feel he accomplished something. And it did: This video made us feel and connect with the real pain bullied kids feel. It re-fueled the bullying conversation.

The Big Picture: It’s not about Keaton’s family, or even Keaton himself. It’s about what is happening to kids daily. He simply serves as another reminder of the life of bully victims. Stop worrying about his family and start feeling Keaton’s plight: Why do people bully?

What are you doing to help stop it?

For those of you who have shared your stories on our FB pages, thank you. Thank you for helping to remind us all of the pain bullying can cause, as Keaton did, and why we need to work together to stop it.