Katy Perry @ Scottrade Center

One of the most highly anticipated tours of 2017 invades St. Louis Oct. 22nd as Katy Perry‘s “Witness: The Tour” takes over the Scottrade Center. Limited tickets are still on sale here.

There has been so much buzz about this show all over social media, as it promises to be an amazing musical and visual spectacle from the outspoken artist. Katy is the first female artist to earn two RIAA Digital Single Diamond Awards. In her 10 years with Capitol, she has racked up a cumulative 18+ billion streams alongside worldwide sales of more than 40+ million adjusted albums and 125+ million tracks. She is the most-followed person globally on Twitter.

The “Witness” tour is her 4th concert tour, in support of her 5th album of the same name. During the North American leg of the tour, one dollar from each ticket purchased will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and fans will also have a chance to win free tickets by doing volunteer work for that organization via Global Citizen.[3]

Her special guest and opener on the tour is Noah Cyrus.

Check out a synopsis of the show as well as the NYC playlist here. Expect to hear “Chained to the Rhythm”, “Bon Appetit”, and “Swish, Swish” from the new album, as well as classics like “Dark Horse”, “Roar”, and “Firework”.

Be listening to Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show the rest of this week for “Verse in Reverse”. We’ll play a couple lines from a Katy Perry song. Be caller 7 and guess the song correctly to win a pair of tickets to the show!