The royal line grows as Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome a beautiful baby boy into the world!

From the official twitter account of Kensington Royal…

ITSA BOY! Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome a beautiful baby boy into this world. Posted by Y107 on Monday, April 23, 2018

And now we finally have pictures!

We still need a name thought. But look at how CUTE he is!

Check the link to the rest of the photos here!