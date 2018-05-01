Listen Live
May 1, 2018

Join Y107’s Cosmo live at East Side Tavern for Karaoke For The Kids to raise money for Granny’s House.

Mark your calendars for Karaoke for the Kids: our first karaoke-themed fundraiser at Eastside Tavern on Broadway. Monday night May 7, contestants will battle it out in front of a panel of special guest judges for a chance to take home top honors. The Eastside bar will be open for business during the festivities and a 50/50 raffle will be available for those wishing to test their luck! 

All money raised will go directly to Granny’s House. 

Tickets are $10 and can be bought in advance by emailing grannyskaraoke@gmail.com

18+ only, please.

Can’t make it? No problem! You can still donate, here: gofundme.com/karaoke-for-the-kids 

