Join Y107’s Cosmo live at East Side Tavern for Karaoke For The Kids to raise money for Granny’s House.
Mark your calendars for Karaoke for the Kids: our first karaoke-themed fundraiser at Eastside Tavern on Broadway. Monday night May 7, contestants will battle it out in front of a panel of special guest judges for a chance to take home top honors. The Eastside bar will be open for business during the festivities and a 50/50 raffle will be available for those wishing to test their luck!
All money raised will go directly to Granny’s House.
Tickets are $10 and can be bought in advance by emailing grannyskaraoke@gmail.com
18+ only, please.
Can’t make it? No problem! You can still donate, here: gofundme.com/