Join Y107’s Cosmo live at East Side Tavern for Karaoke For The Kids to raise money for Granny’s House.

Mark your calendars for Karaoke for the Kids: our first karaoke-themed fundraiser at Eastside Tavern on Broadway. Monday night May 7, contestants will battle it out in front of a panel of special guest judges for a chance to take home top honors. The Eastside bar will be open for business during the festivities and a 50/50 raffle will be available for those wishing to test their luck!

All money raised will go directly to Granny’s House.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought in advance by emailing grannyskaraoke@gmail.com

18+ only, please.