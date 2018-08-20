Listen Live
KANYE WEARS SLIDES TO WEDDING

Jax August 20, 2018

Is this a new look from the self proclaimed fashion genius? Or did he just forget his actual shoes at home? Check out these UGLY slides that’ll have you saying ‘WHAT ARE THOSE?’ 

Seriously tho… let’s talk about these. They’re

  1. Ugly
  2. Too Small
  3. Ugly

Just LOOK AT THEM. He wore those to 2 Chainz’ wedding over the weekend.

one more for good measure. 

Someone get that man some real shoes. 

What Are Those GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

