KANYE WEARS SLIDES TO WEDDING

Is this a new look from the self proclaimed fashion genius? Or did he just forget his actual shoes at home? Check out these UGLY slides that’ll have you saying ‘WHAT ARE THOSE?’

Seriously tho… let’s talk about these. They’re

Ugly Too Small Ugly

Just LOOK AT THEM. He wore those to 2 Chainz’ wedding over the weekend.

Why Kanye slides too small lol … https://t.co/s7axbAVsDa — Madison Cox (@cox_madison) August 18, 2018

one more for good measure.

Kanye West really went to a wedding in slides… el falta de respeto pic.twitter.com/hDjSuWGbf3 — pineapple skies (@mrmendoza___) August 18, 2018

Someone get that man some real shoes.