Chiefs Get A New Radio Home in Mid-Missouri

Zimmer Communications and the Kansas City Chiefs have announced a multiyear agreement in mid-Missouri. 96.7 KCMQ and 104.5 FM/950 AM KWOS will begin airing the Chiefs starting this August. As part of the agreement, KCMQ and KWOS will broadcast all preseason, regular season, and postseason games, along with pre-game and post-game coverage.

“It’s an exciting day for our listeners in mid-Missouri. We feel this partnership will bring the Kansas City Chiefs broadcasts, and their specialized content, to even more fans in the area, which further strengthens the local sports brands of KCMQ, KWOS, and KTGR,” said Carla Leible, Market Manager, Zimmer Communications. “Zimmer Communications’ nine station cluster of music, news and sports talk stations hosted by mid-Missouri’s leading personalities will deliver comprehensive coverage for fans of the Chiefs Kingdom all season long.”

“We look forward to partnering with 96.7 KCMQ/KWOS and the powerful Zimmer family of stations,” said Dan Israel, Executive Producer, Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network.

As part of the agreement, KTGR AM/FM – ESPN Radio (105.1 FM, 100.5 FM, 1580 AM) and KWOS (104.5 FM/950 AM) will air the weekly Chiefs Kingdom Radio show, which is hosted by Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus, and includes call-ins from the head coach and live on-site guest interviews with key players. Throughout the season, Chiefs players will be featured regularly on KTGR and KWOS.