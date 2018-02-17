Justin Timberlake @Scottrade Center Dec. 13

THIS is the concert of the YEAR! Justin Timberlake is coming to the STL!!!

Following the release of his highly anticipated album Man of the Woods and his epic Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performance, Justin Timberlake has announced additional shows for his North American tour, including a stop in St. Louis this December. There have already been over 450,000 tickets already sold in North America alone for his previously announced shows.

The demand is high, and these are the tickets you MUST ACT on!

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public. That presale begins Wednesday, February 21 at 10 am CST through Sunday, February 25 at 5 pm local time. The public on-sale will be 10 am Monday, February 26th.

Members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club are also eligible for pre-sale ticket purchase. For complete “The Man Of The Woods Tour” VIP packages information or to purchase, visit https://vip.justintimberlake.com/

Click here to get your tickets.