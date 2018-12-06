Justin Timberlake Reschedules December Missouri Stops

We saw this coming, and last night, the reality hit: there will be no Justin Timberlake for Christmas in Missouri this year. But thankfully, there’s some good news.

In a major announcement last night via Instagram, Justin Timberlake announced all shows through the end of the year are postponed, including December 10th at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, and December 13th at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. But there is good news.

We already have rescheduled dates to get on your calendar. The Kansas City show will now be March 21, with the St. Louis show on March 28th. Tickets for the December shows will be honored at the make-up dates without concern. Keep in mind, however, both shows are during Spring Break season.

Since late October, Justin Timberlake has been struggling with vocal problems, with what he has labeled as severely bruised vocal cords. Throughout the last couple weeks, he has canceled shows left and right, many at the last minute. He promised on each one however that he would reschedule them. He also made a memorable appearance on his buddy Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, where used cue cards to talk.

While JT is done for the year per Doctor’s orders, he plans to return to the road immediately after the year turns, resuming the tour on January 4th, before hitting make-up dates later in the month.