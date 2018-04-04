Justin Timberlake Stops Concert to Help A Fan Make An Annoucement

When you’re a huge Justin Timberlake fan attending his show, and you’re secretly pregnant, but heading there’s only one thing to do: Have him make the pregnancy announcement for you.

It happened in Detroit Monday night, when Darcell Baxtresser got up near the stage catwalk and held up a sign reading “Will you help me announce my pregnancy?” What came next was a shock. Justin brought his show to a complete halt to oblige. He even brought out a round of shots for he and his band to help celebrate. Check out the video.

He even gave the baby a new nickname, “Baby Bax”. Darcell said she “loved him since I was 6 years old, so if i wanted anyone in the world to announce it, it was him.” She added it was a big success, as they “freaked out” when she texted them the video.

